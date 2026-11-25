Microsoft has reportedly declared a “Code Red” initiative to address weaknesses in its engineering infrastructure and improve its response to major service disruptions. According to Reuters, the move follows the widespread Microsoft 365 outage earlier this month, which left users around the world struggling to access Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, Copilot, and other services.

Via internal memos viewed by the publication, Microsoft considers the incident its most customer-impacting outage in the history of Exchange Online. The disruption lasted approximately 24 hours between 12 and 13 November, affecting businesses, government agencies, and other organisations across multiple countries.

As previously reported, Microsoft eventually resolved the outage after identifying a technical issue involving its network infrastructure. The company subsequently confirmed that the incident was not caused by a cyberattack or its AI agents.

Resolving Future Outages Within An Hour

The Code Red initiative is intended to address several shortcomings exposed during the incident, including how engineers coordinate their responses and manage overloaded infrastructure. According to a memo from Microsoft corporate vice president Amanda Silver, engineers exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 separate Teams chats while trying to resolve the outage.

However, fragmented diagnostic information and internal tracking systems made it difficult for the teams to maintain a clear picture of the situation. Silver described the experience as working through a “fog of war”, highlighting the need for better coordination during major incidents.

The initiative comprises five workstreams focusing on areas such as load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning, and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft also intends to deploy AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify potential problems more quickly.

One of the company’s key targets is to resolve future worldwide service disruptions within an hour. This is an ambitious improvement over the recent incident, although Microsoft has not provided a timeline for when it expects to achieve this goal.

Faster Patch Deployment

Apart from outage recovery, the company is also looking to improve how quickly it deploys urgent fixes across its infrastructure. In another internal memo, Microsoft 365 Core president Jason Henderson acknowledged that some critical patches have taken too long to reach all of the company’s systems.

He cited a recent incident in which an urgent production fix took between five and six days to achieve worldwide deployment. Microsoft wants to reduce this timeframe to just one hour for its most urgent security issues, although Henderson admitted that the company is not yet close to achieving that target.

Microsoft is now placing the corrective measures under closer leadership oversight, with Henderson planning daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team and weekly reviews to track progress. The company has also reiterated its commitment to preventing similar disruptions and improving its ability to recover when problems inevitably occur.

(Source: Reuters)