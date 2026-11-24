Wise Malaysia has raised its e-wallet limit to RM50,000, which the company claims is the highest among e-wallet providers in the country. The increase allows local customers to hold and manage larger amounts across multiple currencies through a single account, making it easier to handle international payments and expenses.

According to Wise Malaysia Country Manager Yen Ting Chiam, the higher limit is intended to give Malaysians more flexibility when managing their money across borders. This includes paying for overseas education, covering travel expenses and receiving larger transfers from abroad, while allowing users to convert currencies when exchange rates are favourable.

The revised RM50,000 limit applies automatically to all account customers registered in Malaysia. Wise notes that no additional steps or fees are required to enjoy the higher allowance.

Separately, the company also announced that it is running a holiday campaign until early 2027. Through this, local Wise customers have the opportunity to win cash prizes of up to RM10,000 through qualifying overseas spending.

Running from 16 November 2026 to 5 January 2027, the campaign requires participants to enrol through the Wise app before making eligible purchases. They can then pay using their Wise card or supported local QR payment methods to earn chances of winning.

In case you missed it, Wise in October introduced cross-border QR payment support, allowing eligible customers to pay at merchants in more than 50 destinations, including China through Alipay+. It also introduced customisable roaming eSIM plans, which let users purchase data allowances and choose their validity periods directly through the app.

(Source: Wise Malaysia press release)