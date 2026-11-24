Unifi has announced that it is premiering four original shows as part of Unifi TV Originals. These will not only expand the lineup of shows available through the service, but they will also be available for all to watch for free. One of them has already started airing, and of the remaining three shows, two will premiere next month, with the last one becoming available in early January. They will also be split between two Malay-focused channels, Degup and Sensasi.

First on the list is Secret Book Club, which premiered on 18 November on Sensasi. This is an eight-episode coming-of-age story that follows a teacher, Shasha Alya, who creates a secret reading club to help her students navigate life’s challenges. Along the way, she must also confront the painful chapters of her own past.

Then, starting 12 December on Degup, there’s Bisik, a suspense thriller that follows Melur, a police profiler who is investigating a series of disturbing murders that look to be connected to her own traumatic childhood abduction. As the investigation progresses, the line between past and present begins to blur, which finally leads to a terrifying truth.

Third on the list is Wok Season 2, which will premiere on 28 December on Sensasi. As the name suggests, this follows a successful first season, with heightened cinematic storytelling, emotional twists and an expanded cast, making the show bigger, darker and more intense than before. This sequel spans 15 episodes.

Finally, on 4 January 2027, there’s Sampai Bila-Bila on Degup. This is an eight-episode supernatural thriller featuring a character named Hajar, whose return to her ancestral home unleashes buried family secrets, painful regrets and mysterious dark forces.

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Since watching these shows is free for all, doing so simply involves downloading the Unifi TV 2.0 app and registering with an email address. Or, if you already have an existing Unifi TV ID, you can start streaming right away.