Apple appears to be preparing another round of iPhone launches for next spring, with the upcoming iPhone 18e potentially receiving a redesigned rear camera module. According to CAD renders reportedly seen by Engadget, the entry-level model could adopt a camera bump that more closely resembles those found on Apple’s more expensive iPhones.

The current iPhone 17e features a single rear camera with a small protrusion, while its LED flash and microphone are embedded directly into the rear glass. However, the alleged CAD images suggest that Apple is considering a more prominent, almost square camera plateau measuring approximately 28 x 35mm. It would house the camera, LED flash and rear microphone, somewhat resembling the camera module found on the M5 iPad Pro.

Interestingly, the iPhone 18e could be the only upcoming model to receive this particular design. The same CAD files reportedly include the base iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2, both of which are expected to retain their existing overall designs.

For the standard iPhone 18, the camera module is said to become slightly thicker, increasing from 3.45mm to 3.8mm. Apple has reportedly been using the same 48MP Sony IMX904 sensor for its base iPhone models since the iPhone 15, so the additional thickness could potentially accommodate new sensors or other camera improvements.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 could finally address one of its predecessor’s biggest shortcomings by adding a second rear camera. This would corroborate earlier claims from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and leaker Digital Chat Station, all of whom have suggested that Apple plans to equip the second-generation Air with an ultra-wide camera alongside its main sensor.

The alleged renders show two lenses arranged horizontally, although the device itself is expected to retain its 5.6mm thickness. Its camera module will reportedly also increase from 3.45mm to 3.8mm. On the front, both the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to retain the existing Dynamic Island rather than adopting the smaller cutout reportedly planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

That said, these details should be taken with a grain of salt. While Engadget claims to have seen the CAD renders through a source familiar with Apple’s supply chain, the publication did not include any actual images to substantiate its reporting.

(Source: Engadget)