Former CEO and President of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, recently expressed on X that he isn’t averse to the idea of returning to his company and being reinstated as the CEO, so long as all parties in the company want him. However, the GPU brand’s board of directors have outright said that they aren’t interested.

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an… — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

“Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.”

As a quick refresher, Huang resigned from his position as CEO and President of NVIDIA when details of his extramarital affairs came to light. The first one was with former Megaspeed executive, Maggie Huang, who is also alleged to be a Chinese spy. The second affair that came to light was with an NVIDIA member of staff, Kimberly Powell, who is also the vice president of the company’s healthcare division. News of a third affair came to light days after that, although little is known about the lady, save that she is also an employee within the company.

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Many folks, both inside and outside of NVIDIA, have nevertheless called for Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of the company, stating that the industry evangelist’s contribution to the industry and his leadership should be taken into consideration. That statement is a slippery slope; it is being alleged that Huang may have allowed AI chips banned from China to be smuggled into the country, thanks to his relationship with the female Huang and alleged spy.

NVIDIA Board of Directors have said in no uncertain terms that any possibility of Huang returning to the company as CEO is off the table. “…unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO”, Harvey Jones, the company’s chairman, said at the start of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call before yielding to chief financial officer Colette Kress, the interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. To that end, it has pegged Rene Haas, current CEO of ARM Holdings, as a potential candidate.

(Source: Jensen Huang via X, AP News, Strait Times, WSJ)