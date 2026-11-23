The first couple of Neuralink transplant recipients back in 2024 made the news due to their ability to play videogames despite being paralysed. At the time, while they were close to playing their respective games with their minds, it wasn’t quite there yet, as there was still a mouth-operated joystick involved. More recently, though, it has gotten a lot closer, with the latest recipient of the transplant being able to play GTA 6 without any visible physical peripherals.

As posted by the official Neuralink account on X over the weekend, this latest recipient of the brain-computer interface (BCI) chip is able to register inputs to a virtual DualSense controller using only his thoughts of certain motions. That being said, from the clip in question, the inputs are mapped to actions that would be very unfamiliar to the average gamer.

Playing GTA VI with a Neuralink pic.twitter.com/ViFjXK9OSV — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 20, 2026

For instance, the unidentified trial participant shows the square button input is tied to thoughts of tapping with one of his ring fingers. Then there’s pulling the nose of a plane up during flight, which is tied to his thinking of sliding his right hand forward, “almost like the mouse motion”, as he says. For the average gamer, this would be pulling the left stick back, assuming flight controls are not inverted. There’s also the mention of a foot being tied to an input, but while this coincides with the R2 trigger being registered, it’s unclear if this is the specific relationship between the two.

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Either way, this looks to be a major improvement for Neuralink implementations over the first two publicised instances. While the specific button mapping for the controller may be weird for able-bodied folks, it’s still a huge step forward from a mouth-operated joystick. This is especially true for the unnamed recipient himself, who described only being able to play a limited number of games using a mouth stick and an iPad as “essentially like a bird pecking at an iPad” before the chip transplant surgery.

(Source: Neuralink / X)