Not too long ago, AMD fixed a driver-related issue that caused excessive writes to system drives on Radeon-powered PCs. Now, it turns out that NVIDIA has a similar problem, which particularly affects versions 621.14 and 621.24 of its GeForce Game Ready Driver. The good news, though, is that the company has already released a fix for the bug.

Issued on 20 November 2026, GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 621.35 is based on 621.24 and contains a single fix: “Excessive writes to file nvlog.nvlgstg may occur in background.” This is a binary log file on the drive where Windows is installed. As reported by TroubleGrid, as well as users on Reddit and NVIDIA’s forums, the bug affects the NVDisplay.Container.exe process, which runs as the NVIDIA Display Container LS service. Instead of appending new information, it rewrites the file. It is worth pointing out that the constant rewrites aren’t exactly new, as complaints of this happening go as far back as 2021.

That said, user reports over the past week indicate that the issue is pretty severe this time, though it does vary across systems. On 621.14, one user recorded 515MB of writes after five minutes of idling, while another claimed the number reached 3GB in ten minutes. Meanwhile, up to 30GB of writes an hour was reported for version 621.24. For comparison, the same idle test for driver 621.01 resulted in under 2MB. Given that systems can run for extended periods, excessive writes can lead to SSD wear and tear over time. According to Notebookcheck, 30GB of writes an hour for eight hours a day would eat up around 15% of a drive’s rated endurance each year.

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Prior to the hotfix, users found several workarounds. Rolling back to 621.01 solves the issue, but at the risk of reintroducing video playback freezes and black screens for some RTX 50 series GPUs. Alternatively, one could stop the NVIDIA Display Container LS service and delete the log file, though this only solves the problem temporarily. Disabling the offending service is also an option, but it also stops the NVIDIA Control Panel and app from opening.

So, those affected should grab the hotfix, but bear in mind that this is an optional beta without WHQL certification. The next certified driver will include the fix, but that may still take some time.

(Source: NVIDIA, Notebookcheck)