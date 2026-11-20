When it comes to installing apps on mobile devices, Android typically offers more freedom compared to iOS. Users can currently acquire apps from practically any source without needing Google’s permission. Unfortunately, that is set to change pretty soon, as the internet search giant has confirmed the global rollout for its developer verification requirements. In a recent blog post, the company revealed that this rollout is set for January 2027.

Initially revealed back in 2025, Android developer verification went live the following year in four countries: Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The policy requires app developers to verify their identities and register their applications with Google, even if they don’t plan on distributing their creations on the Google Play Store. As such, the new rules apply to third-party app marketplaces and independently distributed APKs.

As per the announcement, the company is working with seven distributors for these changes, namely Google Play, Galaxy Store, HONOR, OPPO, Xiaomi, Transsion, and vivo. The post went on to note that user protections will continue to expand gradually to cover “all installation sources on certified Android devices”, though this will happen over the course of several months.

And yes, this is all in the name of safety and security. The company has asserted that the verification requirement is to prevent the spread of malware. It also noted that millions of apps have already been registered, and these make up 99% of all Android apps installed.

In any case, with the rules in place, developers will have to verify their identities and register their apps. Otherwise, they may not distribute their apps on participating stores. While sideloading unverified apps is still possible, the process is no longer straightforward.

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Users must first turn on Android developer settings, and then head to the “Developer options” section in System settings. They will then have to turn on the “Allow apps from unverified developers” setting, and there will be checks to ensure the user is not being forced to make the change. What follows is a 24-hour security delay, after which the user can sideload apps.

With all this in mind, there are a few concessions. Small developers like students and hobbyists can opt for limited distribution accounts, which allows them to share apps without any identity verification. However, there is a limit of 50 devices. Other than that, Google has added APIs to speed up the registration process for developers with multiple apps.

It is also worth noting that the new sideloading rules aren’t just for the latest versions of Android. As explained on the FAQ page, the requirements will be enforced on all certified Android devices running Android 8 or higher.

(Source: Google [1], [2])