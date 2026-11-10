MBSB Bank has announced that it is expanding its Global Easy Transfer (GET) service. Developed in collaboration with Wise, the service now allows a daily limit of RM150,000, supporting 20 currencies. These include the US Dollar (USD), British Pound Sterling (GBP), Euro (EUR), UAE Dirham (AED), as well as other major global currencies.

As detailed in an announcement, customers can access GET through the bank’s MBSB Bank’s M Journey app. The international money transfer service promises a seamless experience where users can send funds overseas instantly and track transfers in real time. Beyond that, the platform lets users access competitive exchange rates.

As detailed on the FAQ page for the service, transaction fees are charged in RM, and users will see the total amount before they approve the transfer. The funds will be debited directly from the customer’s MBSB Bank CASA-i account, without any need for e-wallet top-ups.

In its statement, the bank acknowledged the growing need for faster, more transparent, and reliable cross-border remittance solutions, explaining that GET was conceived to fulfill this need. At launch, the service only covered 12 currencies and offered a daily limit of RM100,000. The increased transaction limit and expanded currency support should further improve the accessibility of international banking services for Malaysians.

Beyond that, the bank highlighted the importance of cost-efficiency, as well as speed and reliability in international transfers. Since GET’s inception in 2025, 90% of transfers have been completed within a minute, with more than 90% of transactions coming from repeat users. The statement went on to note that GET is the only bank-backed international transfer solution powered by Wise in Malaysia.

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In any case, the service is available for existing MBSB bank customers. Naturally, newcomers are welcome to give it a try, but they must first open an account with MBSB Bank. To do so, they can head over to the bank’s official website for further information.

(Source: MBSB press release)