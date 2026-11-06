AEON Credit recently introduced its FacePay payment system via AEON Wallet and yes, that description aptly explains how customers can make payments with the digital bank’s services.

With just a customer’s face, FacePay will allow customers to make payment via facial recognition. In the company’s own words: “After shopping, customers can proceed to selected self-checkout counters and pay with a quick face scan, with no cash, card, physical wallet, phone, or QR code needed.”

Do note that AEON Credit is currently running its FacePay recognition system in one branch, and that is the newly opened AEON Mall KL Midtown. The company has explained that it is still experimental and as such, it is limiting its functions to within said branch until it is confident enough to roll it out to other outlets across the nation.

To access the payment method and feature, customers simply need to register their face once through the AEON Wallet app. Once registered, they simply need to walk towards the relevant counter at KL Midtown, scan their face, and their payment is done. In conjunction with the launch of the centre, customers who shop at AEON Mall KL Midtown between 5 November and 31 December 2026 will earn an additional 2x AEON Points and up to 6x AEON points with everyday groceries. While the campaign lasts, of course.

“FacePay and our first AI Flagship Branch show how we are using technology to make everyday financial services simpler, more secure and more rewarding. With FacePay, paying is as easy as a glance. At KL Midtown, customers can enjoy an exclusive, lounge-style setting where AI and personal service come together,” Lee Tyan Jen, Deputy CEO of AEON Credit said at the launch of its new venue. “KL Midtown will also be our platform to pilot new technologies, and we look forward to bringing these experiences to more customers.”

(Source: AEON PR)