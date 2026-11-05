TNG eWallet has introduced an overseas ride-hailing feature, making it the first Malaysian eWallet to let users book and pay for rides abroad directly through the app. Powered by Alipay+, the service provides access to ride-hailing providers across 47 countries and more than 12,000 cities.

The feature is designed to make getting around overseas easier by removing the need to download local ride-hailing apps, go through additional verification steps, or set up new payment methods. Instead, users can book rides using their existing TNG eWallet account.

More importantly, fares are displayed upfront and charged in ringgit using the user’s existing eWallet balance. Trip details and transaction records will also be available within the app.

Among the supported providers are DiDi Travel and AMap in China, GO in Japan, Kakao T in South Korea, Bolt across the European Union, and Lyft in the United States and Canada. The service also covers other destinations across its 47 supported countries and regions.

Users can access overseas ride-hailing directly through TNG eWallet without installing another application. The feature expands the platform’s existing travel offerings, which include travel deals, eSIM plans and cross-border payments.

Apart from the new ride-hailing addition, it’s worth reminding that TNG eWallet also offers other services for Malaysians travelling abroad. The platform already supports overseas QR payments in more than 50 countries, allowing Malaysians to pay participating merchants directly using their eWallet balance.

In March 2025, TNG Digital introduced its Travel eSIM service through a collaboration with Airalo. The service initially offered connectivity in 149 countries, with users able to purchase data plans directly through the app without having to swap physical SIM cards. Its coverage has since expanded to more than 190 countries, according to TNG Digital’s current website.

The platform also offers the Visa Travel Card, which is designed for overseas spending. It provides up to 3% cashback on international purchases, zero foreign exchange markup and one free overseas ATM withdrawal every month.

(Source: TNG Digital press release / official website)