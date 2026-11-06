Last month, RedMagic launched the 12 Pro+ gaming phone in its home market. At the time, the company confirmed that the phone would head to global markets soon after, dropping the plus symbol from the name when it does. Sure enough, the nubia subsidiary has announced that the phone is coming to the local market soon, simply as the RedMagic 12 Pro. Name change aside, it is otherwise the exact same phone.

This means that it comes with a 6.85-inch BOE X11 OLED display with a 1,216 x 2,688 resolution, a 185 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Inside, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which works with the RedCore R5 gaming and G1 display chips. Powering the phone is an 8,400 mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 80W wireless charging. As you’d expect, there’s bypass charging to keep the battery healthy as you game while plugged in.

For its cameras, the RedMagic 12 Pro has a 50MP main and 50MP wide-angle pair at the back, and a 16MP secondary snapper under the screen. On that note, it also has a fingerprint sensor under the screen. It also retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity involves WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 with NFC, and USB 3.2 Gen 2.

But of course, what makes a RedMagic device stand out, even amongst gaming phones when that was popular, was that it has a fan as part of its cooling system, which can now reach 25,500 RPM. Interestingly despite this being the element that prevented the series from getting IP ratings, it now sports both IP68 and IP69 ratings. Granted, these don’t apply to the cooling fan area, which has its own independent IPX8 rating. With that in mind, you should probably treat that as the phone’s true IP rating.

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The RedMagic 12 Pro comes in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations. These are priced at RM4,499, RM4,999 and RM5,899 respectively. Colour options are Nightfreeze and Subzero, which are the official names for Transparent Black and Transparent Silver. The transparent blue colourway is unfortunately not making its way here, and neither is the limited-edition Golden Saga variant that launched in its home market.

All that being said, you won’t be able to go and buy yourself a RedMagic 12 Pro right now. The company is only making the phone available on 10 November, and specifically from 8PM onwards. This allows the phone to also benefit from the 11.11 sales, though this only results in a RM500 discount across the board. Either way, you’ll be able to get the phone next week via either its own online store, or the official store on Shopee.