Huawei has been busy with product releases these past few weeks, with devices debuting both locally and on its home turf. Now, it looks like the Chinese phone maker is preparing to launch more smartphones, but not under the Huawei name. If the recent rumours prove accurate, these products will be released through a new sub-brand called Osta, otherwise known as Xingmang or Starlight. And although there has been no official word on this development just yet, a new leak has offered a glimpse of what may be one of the upcoming devices.

In a Weibo post, seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image depicting the front of a wide-screen smartphone similar to the Pura X View. While this post did not explicitly mention any names, the wallpaper’s branding may indicate that the device in question is an Osta product.

Based on past leaks, the sub-brand will launch two smartphones, namely the Osta O1 and the Osta O1 Pro. Both devices will supposedly be positioned as flagships. The latter is rumoured to feature a wide screen and is likely the model depicted here. On the other hand, the former is expected to feature a more conventional form factor, with a quad-curved display and a circular camera module.

Supposed Specifications

As per previous leaks, the Osta O1 Pro will debut with a 6.39-inch 1.5K flat LTPS display. This panel will supposedly feature a 16:9.5 aspect ratio, up to 6,500 nits of brightness, and slim bezels measuring 1.05mm all around. On the back, the device is said to come with a horizontal camera bar.

Internally, the phone may feature a Kirin 9-series processor, perhaps the Kirin 9025. Leaks have also pointed to four storage configurations: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Beyond that, the handset could come in three finishes: Starry Sky Black, Nebula White, and Starlight Purple.

Other details on the smartphone remain uncertain, though there has been some speculation on its camera setup. The arrangement may feature a 50MP main shooter, paired with either a 12MP ultrawide or telephoto lens, and a 13MP selfie snapper.

First Sub-Brand Since HONOR’s Departure

Those familiar with Huawei may already know that Osta won’t be its first sub-brand. It founded HONOR back in 2013 before eventually selling the company off in 2020. That said, the Osta name goes way back, as evidenced by a trademark filing in 2004. Based on the application, the brand is aiming to cover not just smartphones, but tablets, watches, earbuds, and other devices. Laptops and other associated accessories may be in the cards, too.

For now, though, it seems the company will start with phones. Speaking of which, these devices are expected to launch pretty soon, likely sometime this month. It is worth keeping in mind that these are still leaks at the end of the day, so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Weibo)