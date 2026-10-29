The Huawei Pura 90 series launched in China within the first half of this year with a base model and two Pro variants. Now, the phone maker has unveiled a new addition to the lineup. The Pura 90 Plus sits between the vanilla version and its Pro sibling, offering familiar features and a distinct look.

While the rest of the series sports flat frames, the Plus model comes with a bit of curve, giving it a more similar feel to last year’s Pura 80 range. That said, the phone inherits the vibrant and expressive gradient colour scheme from the fancier members of the Pura 90 family. Single-colour finishes are also available for those looking for a more conventional look.

Hues aside, the device sports a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1,276 x 2,848 pixel resolution, as well as a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. It also offers 1440Hz PWM dimming and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For protection, the panel incorporates the brand’s 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass. And much like the other members of the series, the Pura 90 Plus comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs the new Kirin 9025 SoC, which boasts a 20% performance increase from the Kirin 9020. Huawei has paired the chip with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, a 5,700mAh battery keeps the device powered. This cell supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, as well as reverse charging. For software, the phone runs on HarmonyOS 7, which includes the brand’s Celia voice assistant.

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On the imaging end, the handset packs a 50MP main camera with a 1-inch sensor and an f/1.4-4.0 variable aperture. It is accompanied by a 48MP telephoto lens that can also double as a macro shooter. Furthermore, this lens has an f/2.1 aperture and offers up to 4x optical zoom. Rounding off the trio is a 13mm equivalent 40MP ultrawide lens. Flipping the device around, you get a 13MP selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout. Other features include satellite connectivity and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In China, the Huawei Pura 90 Plus gets a starting price of CNY5,499 (~RM3,350) for the 256GB model. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at CNY5,999 (~RM3,655) and CNY6,999 (~RM4,264) respectively. At the moment, the brand has not confirmed whether this model will make its way to global markets. It should be noted that the Pura 90 Pro models did launch in Malaysia, albeit with a slightly different name.

(Source: Huawei)