Huawei Malaysia has officially launched the HUAWEI Watch 6 Series, comprising the standard Watch 6 and the higher-end Watch 6 Pro. Joining the smartwatches is the new HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 5 Max, which also makes its debut in the local market.

As previously reported, the Watch 6 Series puts a greater emphasis on health monitoring and everyday smart features, while retaining the fitness and connectivity capabilities expected of a premium smartwatch. Both models also come with sapphire glass protection and Huawei’s upgraded X-TAP health sensor.

HUAWEI Watch 6

The standard Watch 6 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with the former offered in Gold and the latter in Black and Blue. It features a lightweight design with Huawei’s EasyCross strap, while its display is protected by spherical sapphire glass.

As for the display, the international specifications list a 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel for the smaller model and a 1.5-inch panel for the larger variant. Both offer a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.

For health monitoring, the Watch 6 features an upgraded X-TAP sensor with a 20-level tactile sensor and 12-channel PPG sensor. This enables its Health Glance feature to provide an overview of 13 health metrics covering basic, cardiovascular, endocrine and respiratory health in just 60 seconds.

The smartwatch also introduces Hypertension Risk Study and Diabetes Risk Study features, making it the first smartwatch in Malaysia to support both. Huawei Malaysia is also collaborating with Sunway University on the former study to validate its wearable technology for hypertension risk screening in real-world settings.

Other health-related features include Morning Briefing, Physical Readiness Score and Health Analysis. The watch also supports eSIM connectivity, allowing users to make and receive calls without having their smartphones nearby, alongside Dual-Phone Connection for connecting to two smartphones.

For fitness tracking, the Watch 6 supports more than 100 sports modes, including trail running, golf and freediving at depths of up to 40 metres. It also comes with AI Workout Analysis, which uses workout data to provide additional insights into users’ training performance.

Other features include Petal Maps navigation, music and audiobook support, safety features, and gesture controls such as Quick Flip, Pinch and Slide. In terms of battery life, Huawei claims that the 42mm model can last up to seven days, while the 46mm version offers up to 11 days, depending on the selected usage mode.

HUAWEI Watch 6 Pro

The Watch 6 Pro takes things up a notch with more premium materials, featuring a titanium alloy construction alongside spherical sapphire glass. It is available in two editions, namely the 46mm Space Edition and the 43mm Ceramic Edition, with the latter featuring a nano-tech ceramic body.

The Pro models also feature displays with peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. As with the standard Watch 6, the international specifications list LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panels with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, measuring 1.5 inches on the 46mm model and 1.38 inches on the 43mm version.

The health monitoring features are largely shared with the standard model, including the upgraded X-TAP sensor, Health Glance, Hypertension Risk Study and Diabetes Risk Study. Users also get the same connectivity options, gesture controls and support for more than 100 sports modes.

One notable addition exclusive to the Pro is the Expedition App, which is designed for outdoor exploration. It offers route planning, offline maps, waypoint marking and return navigation, making it useful for users heading into areas with limited connectivity. Battery life is rated at up to seven days for the 43mm model and up to 11 days for the 46mm variant, depending on usage mode.

HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 5 Max

Finally, we have the new FreeBuds SE 5 Max wireless earbuds. They offer up to 52dB of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), supported by a six-microphone system for clearer voice calls. For audio playback, the earbuds are Hi-Res Audio certified and support LDAC, while Bluetooth 6.0 and Dual-Device Connectivity allow them to connect to two devices across iOS and Android, as well as laptops.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the charging case extending total playback time to as much as 80 hours. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

Pricing And Availability

The HUAWEI Watch 6 is priced from RM1,799, the Watch 6 Pro starts at RM2,699, while the FreeBuds SE 5 Max retails at RM159. All three products are available through Huawei Experience Stores and the company’s official online channels, including its website, Shopee store, Lazada flagship store and TikTok Shop.

Additionally, Huawei says customers purchasing either model from the Watch 6 Series will also receive complimentary gifts while stocks last. These include a pair of FreeBuds SE 2, a three-month HUAWEI Health+ membership, a one-month HUAWEI Watch Face membership, a one-year APAC warranty, a one-year Worry-Free Package, and an inbox watch strap.