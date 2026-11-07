The latest WhatsApp update brings a feature that goes beyond simply messaging and calling. With the new Events Home, users can plan and organise events, with the option to invite those who do not have an account on the platform.

As per the company’s announcement, this feature comes as a response to a request from users who wanted a “one-stop shop” for creating and coordinating events. With this update, WhatsApp aims to make it easier to plan meetups with friends, family, and other acquaintances.

The new Events Home can be found in the Settings menu. In this hub, users can see a list of past and upcoming events, including the ones they have created and have been invited to. Here, they may create and manage events. With the feature, hosts can add all the pertinent details such as the name of the event, the date and time, and location. There is also the option to insert a WhatsApp call link, add a cover photo, as well as set custom reminders. Additionally, there is a setting to allow a plus one.

Much like any other feature on the messaging platform, privacy has been taken into account. The host’s phone number remains hidden to guests they don’t already know. Other than that, those without a WhatsApp account will only see the address after they RSVP. The company also asserted that personal calls and messages remain private and protected with end-to-end encryption.

According to the blog post, the feature is rolling out to everyone over the following weeks. So, you can expect to see it soon, if you haven’t already. The addition of the events hub also comes amid the addition of several features geared at including those without an account. Previously, the company introduced an option for these individuals to join video calls. It’s likely we’ll be seeing similar considerations for future features.

(Source: WhatsApp [blog])