nubia’s gaming-centric sub-brand RedMagic has officially announced its newest flagship smartphone in China. As previously teased, the RedMagic 12 Pro+ sports a thinner design with rounded edges for a more comfortable in-hand feel. Naturally, it also gets a few other performance-focused upgrades.

Starting with the exterior, the new handset sports a 6.85-inch BOE X11 OLED display with a 1,216 x 2,688 pixel resolution. This panel boasts a 185Hz refresh rate and ultra-narrow 0.96mm bezels, as well as a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. As usual, the brand has opted to hide the selfie camera under the screen, allowing for an uninterrupted viewing experience. The device also retains a fully flat frame with no camera bumps and RGB lighting. Beyond that, the phone comes with 700Hz shoulder triggers and dual speakers.

Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which gets paired with RedCore R5 gaming and G1 display control chips. The gaming phone is also equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a sizeable 8,400mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and bypass charging. For connectivity, the device supports WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB 3.2 Gen 2.

The smartphone continues to improve on the brand’s hybrid cooling system that combines an active cooling fan with liquid cooling and thermal materials. Although the liquid cooling setup was introduced last year, this iteration covers more area and comes with decorative lighting that responds to in-game activity. Meanwhile, the built-in fan can reach 25,500RPM.

As for imaging, the device features a dual 50MP setup on the rear, which consists of a main camera with OIS and an ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the front houses a 16MP snapper. Other features of the handset include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. Worth noting that while the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, the built-in fan only carries an IPX8 water resistance rating.

The RedMagic 12 Pro+ is available in China with Dark Night Transparent, Silver Wing Transparent, and Ice Blue Transparent finishes. Pricing starts at CNY6,999 (~RM4,271) for the base 12GB+256GB configuration, while the 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB versions are priced at CNY7,999 (~RM4,882) and CNY8,999 (~RM5,492) respectively. The brand also teased a limited-edition Golden Saga variant with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, but did not disclose details on its pricing and availability.

Speaking of which, the company has also confirmed that it will be releasing a global version, which will be called the RedMagic 12 Pro, without the “+” at the end. The announcement is set to take place on 3 November 2026 at 7 AM EST, which translates to 8 PM on the same day for Malaysia. Bear in mind that a local launch typically comes after the global one, so it may still be a while before the phone lands on our shores. That is assuming it gets here anyway.

(Source: RedMagic [1], [2], Gizmochina)