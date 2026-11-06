Infinix has announced its latest earbuds for the local market. The ZCLIP 2 Pro sports an open-ear design with what the brand calls the Airy U-Bridge Fit. This lightweight clip-on structure is designed to ensure the buds sit securely and naturally on the ears for a comfortable fit.

Internally, the audio device comes with dual 11mm acoustic drivers, delivering deep, rich, and detailed sound. According to the company, the buds’ acoustic hardware is paired with “masterfully tuned audio” for a natural and balanced listening experience. Naturally, the open design allows wearers to remain aware of their surroundings even as they immerse themselves in their favourite tunes.

For clear calls, the ZCLIP 2 Pro leverages an Environmental Noise Cancellation system that includes a 4-microphone setup. This arrangement is capable of minimising surrounding environmental noise and improving voice clarity, enabling wind-resistant call performance. To further improve communication, the buds come equipped with real-time translation capabilities. Powered by Folax AI, the feature supports more than 160 languages, making cross-language communication more accessible.

As for battery life, the device offers up to 35 hours of playback, though it is worth keeping in mind that this is with the charging case. The company also claimed that the case comes with fast charging. Other features of the earbuds include Auto Left-Right Recognition, which pretty much does what it says on the tin. Users can simply take the buds out of the case and clip them on, while the system automatically detects their orientation and assigns the appropriate audio channels.

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The Infinix ZCLIP 2 Pro comes in Purple and Black colourways with an NCVM metallic finish. Those interested in the device will be able to acquire it from the brand’s official physical and online stores, including Shopee and TikTok Shop, starting from 10 November 2026. Price-wise, the buds will set you back RM399.

(Source: Infinix press release)