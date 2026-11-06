If you’re in the market for a portable power station, you may want to cast your eyes towards the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite. Essentially a 2kWh power brick, this portable power station is designed to power your devices on the go, be it at your convenience or in a pinch.

Specs-wise, the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite uses Lithium Ferrophosphate (LFP) batteires, with an energy capacity of 2,016 Wh. To that end, the brands says that the power station’s life cycle will maintain more than 80% of its original capacity even after 4,000 cycles.

As a portable power station, the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite isn’t the lightest piece of gear you’ll be carrying on your back, though. At 19kg, you’re definitely going to want to keep it stashed or comfortably situated in the trunk of your car, at which point, you’re either going to be charging your devices from there.

On the subject of power, the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite offers five methods of recharging:

Up to 2000W of grid power, charging from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes.

Through its built-in car charger connected directly to a car battery, reaching a full charge in as little as four hours.

Through its built-in MPPT module connected directly to solar panels. Both SDC ports together support up to 1200W of input, enabling a full recharge in approximately 2.7 hours.

Through simultaneous off-grid solar and car input, supporting up to 600W from each source.

Through Intelligent Hybrid Recharging, which combines grid power with solar or car input for a combined input of up to 2000W.

To put that into another perspective, that’s approximately 100 charges for a digital camera, 17 charges for a laptop with a 99.9Wh battery, 18 charges for a drone with a 95Wh capacity, and around 110 charges for a Bluetooth speaker running on a 15Wh battery.

Ports-wise, you’re looking at a total of seven AC Output plugs – three for regions using CN, EU, AU, UK, PH, TH, BR, and ZA standards, and four for regions using US and JP standards – two USB_C ports, a retractable USB-C cable that supports 140W charging, two USB-A ports, two SDC port, one AC Input port, and an expansion battery port.

Once again, the DJI Power Auro 2000 Elite is already available in Malaysia through all authorised DJI Malaysia retailers nationwide, and has been since the end of October. The portable power station retails for RM6,509.

(Source: DJI)