CelcomDigi has announced it’s annual year-end campaign, Play Deals. Set to commence next week, the sale will run until 15 February 2027, covering phones, gaming, as well as entertainment and roaming.

To start, the telco is offering up to three months of free CelcomDigi postpaid bills with selected products. Available via its Easy360 instalment scheme, the promotion is valid for Samsung, HONOR, and Google mobile devices. Also included in the sale are Samsung 65″ TVs.

Furthermore, customers are entitled to a RM300 extra trade-in bonus, as well as a 50% discount on PhoneCARE (Swap & Replace) for three months. Similarly, customers can get 50% off on PhoneFIX. Flexible payments are also available via PayFlex by Boost, with three months of 0% profit rate on eligible device upfront payments and fees.

In addition to smartphones, the sale includes exclusive GTA VI deals. Through Easy360, customers can get the game with PlayStation 5 Disc Console (Slim) and CelcomDigi One plan purchases from 19 November 2026. The game can also be acquired as a standalone purchase for RM299, with pre-orders open now. Alternatively, it can be bundled with the PlayStation 5 Disc Console (Slim) for RM2,999. Again, this offer will be available once the game drops.

Lastly, the telco is offering a 50% discount on selected value-added services, including it’s StreamMORE bundles, and monthly roaming passes. Further details on the deals will be available on the telco’s official website from 11 November 2026.

Aside from the year-end campaign, the company has officially opened a new CelcomDigi Life Store. Situated at 118 Mall in Menara Merdeka Maybank, it serves as the third location under the telco’s flagship retail concept thus far, following the first one at the Gardens Mall and the second at Sunway Pyramid.

As with the other stores, this one offers mobile services and engaging experiences courtesy of collaborations with brands like Samsung and Disney. Featured at this location is a Fender Audio section, where customers can acquire audio products. With this launch, the telco’s retail ecosystem now spans over 10,000 touchpoints, covering 63 CelcomDigi branded stores, over 300 partner-operated CelcomDigi Express stores, and more.