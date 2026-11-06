Asus recently announced that its ZenWiFi BN12 mesh router system is now shipping. The mesh router was first unveiled during Computex 2026, and is the brand’s first Wi-Fi 8 mesh router.

“The ZenWiFi BN12 is a tri-band model delivering speeds of up to 19Gbps, featuring advanced WiFi 8 technologies including new Modulation and Coding Scheme (MCS) rates, Unequal Modulation (UEQM), Non-Primary Channel Access (NPCA), and Multi-Access Point Coordination. The ZenWiFi BN12 combines WiFi 8 technology with Smart AiMesh, intelligent traffic optimization, and enhanced network visibility to provide stable connections across the home, even in demanding multi-device environments. Ultra-high-reliability WiFi 8 offers improved mid-to-long-range throughput, wider IoT coverage, and more consistent whole-home connectivity.”

Specs-wise, the BN12 uses the average network standards, which include IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IEEE 802.11bn, IPv4, and IPv6. Wireless throughput is accessible through the basic 2.4GHz and 5GHz, plus a 6GHz spectrum as well.

Specifically, it’s 2.4GHz by up to 1376Mbps (4096 QAM), 5GHz by up to 5764Mbps (4096 QAM + 160MHz), and 6GHz by up to 11529Mbps (4096 QAM + 320MHz).

Internally, the BN12 mesh router system each have 2GB RAM and 256MB flash storage. For ports, each have one 10GB WAN/LAN, one 10GB LAN, one 2.5G WAN/LAN, two 2.5G LAN ports, and a USB-A 5Gbps port.

On a software level, the BN12 uses Asus’ Smart AIMesh networking technology, along with Wi-Fi 8 enhancements. In terms of range, the system is capable of providing covering at up to 7,000sq2 or 650m2. “As homes become increasingly connected, a strong signal from a single router is no longer enough. Smart AiMesh creates an intelligent, extendable mesh network that takes advantage of WiFi 8 coordination technologies to improve coverage, reduce interference, and maintain reliable connections between mesh nodes and connected devices.”

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The Asus ZenWiFi BN12 is expected to arrive in Malaysia by early December. At the time of writing, no local pricing has been provided.

(Source: Asus)