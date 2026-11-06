Casio’s G-Shock Mudman GDG-B100 is making its way to Malaysia. First announced last month, this latest addition to the brand’s rugged outdoor watch lineup introduces an MIP LCD to the Mudman series for improved outdoor visibility, while adding Bluetooth connectivity and basic fitness tracking features.

In case you missed it, the GDG-B100 series consists of three variants, namely the black GDG-B100-1, green GDG-B100-1A3 and sand-coloured GDG-B100-1A5. All three share the same specifications, with a rugged design intended for use in demanding outdoor environments.

Measuring 63.6 x 49.6 x 16.2mm and weighing 66g, the watch features a carbon fibre-reinforced resin case with Casio’s Carbon Core Guard structure. It also comes with shock, dust and mud resistance, alongside water resistance of up to 200 metres.

One of the series’ main highlights is its Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) LCD, a display technology that offers improved visibility under direct sunlight while keeping power consumption relatively low. It is paired with a red LED backlight, which is designed to preserve the user’s night vision better than conventional lighting.

Despite its traditional digital watch design, the GDG-B100 offers several connected features through Bluetooth-based Smartphone Link. When paired with the Casio Watches app, users can access automatic time adjustments, configure watch settings, check world time across approximately 300 cities and receive notifications from their smartphones.

The watch also comes with a built-in accelerometer for step counting and basic workout tracking. It can record running distance, speed and pace, as well as calories burned, with support for up to 100 training logs and 140 lap records per run. Users can also make distance measurements more accurate by calibrating them through their smartphone’s GPS.

Other features include a stopwatch, countdown timer with interval measurement support, four daily alarms and vibration alerts. The GDG-B100 does not feature Tough Solar charging or a rechargeable battery, instead relying on a replaceable CR2032 battery rated for approximately two years of use.

The Casio G-Shock Mudman GDG-B100 is now available for pre-order through the brand’s official online store in Malaysia, with a listed price of RM1,049. According to the company, local availability is expected next week.

(Source: Casio Malaysia [official website])