Touch ‘n Go (TnG) eWallet operator TNG Digital has announced that it is extending the cashback campaign for the platform’s Visa Travel Card. Initially set to end by late 2025, the promotion will now end on 31 December 2026 – giving users another whole year to enjoy the benefits provided.

Speaking of which, as revealed during the new Visa Travel Card’s launch back in October, subscribed TnG users are entitled to earn up to 3% cashback on physical transactions while abroad throughout the campaign period. Additionally, they also get to enjoy zero markup fees on international transactions, as well as 1% cashback every Wednesday for online purchases and one free ATM withdrawal per month while abroad.

To recap, the TnG eWallet Visa Travel Card costs RM20 to apply (RM15 application fee + RM5 delivery fee) and carries an annual fee of RM8, waived for the first year. Users can apply for the card only through the TnG eWallet app and may hold just one active Visa card at a time. If users already own the older “Basic” Visa card, the system automatically deactivates it when they activate the new Travel Card.

TNG Digital says the Visa Travel Card is globally accepted. These include popular destinations such as Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan.

