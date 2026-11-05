Asus officially announced the availability of two new ROG OLED Ace gaming monitors. These include the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace and the Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace.

Both monitors share similar hardware and by that, we mean that both of them are fitted with the same 24.5-inch TrueBlack Glossy Tandem WOLED panel, which promises the glossy finish OLED monitors provides, along with the deep, inky blacks, paper white contrasts, and rich punch colour palettes.

Additionally, the panels boast a 1,700 nits peak brightness, a 0.02ms GTG response time, a 99.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour, and Delta E<2 accuracy.

Where the two monitors differ are with their refresh rates. The ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace is, in this case, the hero product of the two, by way of its extremely high refresh rate. By default, it runs at 720Hz.

That isn’t to say that the ROG Strix OLED XG259WPG Ace is a slouch. While its refresh rate is lower than its Swift counterpart, it still runs at a peak of 540Hz, making both gaming monitors ideal for Esports events and players that depend on high frame rates. Regardless of their refresh rates, both monitors have a default resolution of FHD (1,920 x 1,080).

Ports-wise, the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 2.1UHBR 20 port, and a headphone jack. For the ROG Strix OLED XG259WPG Ace, the only difference is the DisplayPort being version 1.4.

To ensure the longevity of their panels, both Ace monitors are covered by an OLED Care Pro with Neo Proximity Sensor and a GaNFET internal power supply that keeps the panels running cooler than the average gaming monitor.

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As for availability, Asus Malaysia says that it currently plans to bring in the ROG Strix OLED XG259WPG Ace for now, while the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace will not be available yet. Price-wise, the XG259WPG will retail for RM3,850. Additionally, both monitors will ship out with a 3-year warranty from Asus, covering OLED burn-in. The XG259WPG Ace will be available starting January 2027.

(Source: Asus [1] [2])