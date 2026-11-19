Asus officially launched the XG Core Radeon RX 9060 XT LP 16GB today, an eGPU solution that utilises AMD’s RDNA4 GPU. Specifically, and as the name suggests, it houses the entry-level Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU.

As with its desktop counterpart, the XG Core Radeon RX 9060 XT has 16GB GDDR6 graphics memory, packed in a cube measuring 144 x 117 x 39mm. The form factor makes it easy to slip into a travel bag, thus expanding a user’s capability in editing or gaming on the go.

On the subject of gaming, the XG Core uses a USB4 40Gbps connector, with another USB-C for power. For output, there’s one HDMI and one DisplayPort, and it seamlessly connects to your laptop or a mini PC – we briefly did pair an eGPU from Razer with a Geekom IT12 mini PC, and you can read about it here – or even a gaming handheld like the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Beyond graphics, Asus is also touting the XG Core as a module that is capable of supporting local AI image generation and large language model inference in compatible software, such as ComfyUI, LM Studio, and Ollama. Further, it is also tweakable via ASUS’ GPU Tweak III, with users able to customise the 9060 XT’s core clocks, memory frequency, and voltage settings, fan speeds, and even monitor its functions in real-time via customisable on-screen display functions.

Asus Malaysia says that the XG Core Radeon RX 9060 XT LP 16GB will be available by the end of this month, but fell short of providing a price. Given the current market and ongoing memory crisis, we wouldn’t be surprised if this eGPU enclosure retails somewhere in the ballpark of RM3,000.

(Source: Asus)