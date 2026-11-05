The government has announced a 50% toll discount for motorists travelling on 6 and 7 November 2026 in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration. The discount will take effect from midnight on Friday and remain in place until 11:59pm on Saturday.

The discount applies to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas nationwide, as well as Class 2 vehicles travelling on the Penang Bridge. However, it excludes the Sultan Iskandar Building toll plaza along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the initiative is expected to involve RM20.11 million in compensation payments to participating highway concessionaires. The amount will be borne by the government, subject to verification of traffic data. Nanta adds that the Works Ministry, through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), will coordinate the implementation with participating highway concessionaires to ensure eligible motorists can enjoy the discount.

“This decision reflects the ongoing concern and commitment of the Madani government in preserving the welfare and well-being of the people regardless of race, religion and belief, while also strengthening the spirit of unity and harmony among Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society,” he said. “This initiative is hoped to help alleviate the travel costs for the people, especially the Hindu community who return to their hometowns or visit family members to celebrate Deepavali, thereby embodying the spirit of the festival through family ties and togetherness.”

The Works Minister also advised motorists to plan their journeys ahead of time to minimise traffic congestion during the festive period. This includes ensuring their Touch ‘n Go cards or eWallets have sufficient balance, observing speed limits, maintaining safe distances from other vehicles, and taking adequate breaks to avoid driver fatigue. Motorists are also encouraged to check the latest traffic updates and incident reports through LLM’s official channels before and during their journeys.

(Source: Alexander Nanta Linggi, via Facebook)