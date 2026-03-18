Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a 50% discount on highway toll charges nationwide in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. The move follows similar initiatives introduced by the government during major festive periods.

The toll discount takes effect from 12.01am on 18 March and will run until 11.59pm on 19 March. It applies exclusively to Class 1 private vehicles across most highways in the country. However, the reduction will not be applicable at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll Plaza and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

According to Anwar, the initiative will cost the government approximately RM21.03 million, which will be used to compensate toll concessionaires for the reduced charges. He noted that the decision was finalised during a Cabinet meeting as part of targeted measures to ease financial burdens during the festive season.

On Facebook, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi explained that the timing of the toll discount was chosen to help reduce congestion during peak balik kampung travel periods. He added that the move also allows highway operators to better coordinate traffic flow and manage facilities such as rest areas and lay-bys along major routes.

In addition, Nanta has directed all highway maintenance works to be suspended from 18 March to 30 March. This measure aims to prevent lane closures, minimise disruptions, and ensure smoother journeys for motorists travelling to their hometowns or returning to the city after Aidilfitri.

Separately, the government has also agreed to provide an additional public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with the exact date to be determined based on the official moon sighting. The move is intended to further ease travel plans and give Malaysians more time to celebrate with their families during the festive period.

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim / Alexander Nanta Linggi)