Mercedes-Benz Malaysia previewed the C 300 4MATIC Electric AMG Line Plus earlier today, which the company says is the first all-electric C-Class. The addition of the electric car completes the drivetrain option selection for the C-Class, with PHEV models already existing prior to the introduction of this one. Though there’s some oddities with the car that was previewed today, which may or may not be carried to the launch models.

To start, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia says that the car that it will be launching for the local market is the C 300, but the car on preview today was a C 400 that was flown in from Germany. The company also provided an estimated launch price, rather than the actual price, with the launch window being early 2027. Or more specifically, within Q1 of next year. Then when the local models become available for purchase, the initial models will be imported units, while the company’s local manufacturing pipeline shifts gears, so to say, to produce this one.

For now, the company has shared that the Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Electric AMG Line Plus outputs 310 kW and 800 Nm, with a century sprint time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Powering the car is an 85 kWh battery that gives it up to 690km of WLTP range. The 800V 320 kW DC charging gives it up to 290km of range with just 10 minutes of charging, with a 10% to 80% charging time of 22 minutes. AC charging, on the other hand, is rated at 22 kW.

As the name suggests, the Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Electric AMG Line Plus features the AMG Line Plus bodyshell. Because this is an EV model, it features an illuminated panel where you’d expect the grille to be. The car is carried by 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Inside, the car features leather black upholstery with contrasting topstitching in red, the SKY CONTROL panoramic roof with an illuminated pattern, heated front seats, a “multifunction” sports steering wheel in nappa leather, and most notably, the MBUX Hyperscreen which stretched from one side of the dashboard to the other serving as the digital instrument cluster as well as the multimedia system. Accompanying this is the Burmester 3D surround system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

As mentioned earlier, the Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Electric AMG Line Plus will only be launching next year, with its price finalised then. For now, the company says that its estimated price is pinned at RM360,888.