After launching globally back in September, Huawei Malaysia has officially announced that it will be bringing the Watch 6 series to the local market. According to the company, the device is slated to hit store shelves on 3 November.

With that said, it isn’t the only device to go on sale that day, as the company also announced the FreeBuds SE 5 Max. Unlike the watch, there are currently no details about the upcoming earphones in other markets.

Watch 6 Series

According to Huawei, the Watch 6 Series consists of two models: a standard and a Pro variant. Regardless of the chosen model, they are available in 42mm, 43mm, and 45mm sizes.

The official press release says that the entire line up has a spherical sapphire glass for extra durability. What differentiates the base and Pro models from each other is that the former has an aluminium alloy or stainless steel case, while the latter uses a titanium build for its chassis. Or at least that’s what the international listing says.

The document also mentions that the company is launching its Watch 6 Pro Ceramic Edition to the country. As the name suggests, it takes the standard body of the Pro model and outfits it with a nano-tech ceramic body. This model in particular will also receive some 18K gold detailing around the crown, button, and X-TAP element. There is also Space Edition which gives the wearable a black colourway.

As a quick refresh, the international versions of the 42mm and 43mm sizes use a 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, while the 46mm variant has the same screen type but measures in at 1.5 inches. Regardless of the size of the watch, the screens have a pixel resolution of 466 x 466 and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The company did not detail the battery capacity of either wearable on the press release. However, the international website says that the Watch 6 42mm and Watch 6 Pro 43mm can last an average of three days with typical use and up to seven days with battery saver mode on. The 46mm variant, on the other hand, can last for four and a half days of standard use all the way to 11 days with battery saver mode.

Huawei is also introducing an upgraded Mult-Sensing X-TAP sensor, which introduces Hypertension Risk Study and Diabetes Risk Study. The upgraded health glance now covers 13 different health metrics, which is a considerable increase from the previous model’s nine. For those unaware, the feature can quickly scan and provide a more comprehensive health risk screen ranging from basic health, cardiovascular health, endocrine health and respiratory health, in under 60 seconds, or so the company claims.

Other than that, the wearable series also comes with eSIM connectivity, more intuitive gesture controls, and Dual-Phone Connection. It als ocomes with Safety check which is design to share selected location and physical status information with designated contacts.

Free Buds SE 5 Max

Now, as mentioned earlier, there aren’t many details about the Free Buds SE 5 Max at the time of writing. That said, the company did share some information about it through the press release.

According to the document, the earbuds feature the standard design we are familiar with but will feature up to 52dB of Adaptive ANC, with a six-microphone system for clearer calls. It offers Hi-Res Audio certification and LDAC support for a clearer audio experience.

In terms of battery life, Huawei says that the buds can offer up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. It has a total battery life of up to 80 hours with the charging case. Other details include, Dual-Device Connection for both iOS and Android devices, and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Pricing And Pre-Order Details

As mentioned earlier, the watch and the earbuds will be available for purchase on 3 November, but those interested can pre-order the device starting today until 2 November.

Those who pre-order any model from the Watch 6 series will receive a complimentary gift worth up to RM993. The gift bundle consists of the FreeBuds SE 2, worth RM199; three months of HUAWEI Health+ Membership, one month of HUAWEI Watch Face Membership, a one-year APAC Warranty and a one-year Worry-Free Package, all worth a total of RM579; and an inbox watch strap, worth RM149.

Consumers also have the option to order the device without these bonuses through the company’s website, as well as its Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Unfortunately, the official price of the Watch 6 series has yet to be revealed.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 5 Max, meanwhile, is priced at RM159. Folks can purchase the audio equipment on release through the company’s website as well as its official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

(Source: Huawei [local press release] [international website])