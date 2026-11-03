AMD’s RDNA5 architecture isn’t even out the door, and already rumours of RDNA5+ are cropping up. In this case, there is talk that the “upscaled” graphics architecture will be making its debut sometime in 2029.

Kepler_L2’s comment was a response in the NeoGAF forums about the availability of RDNA5 in mobile processors. On that note, it is worth noting that this wouldn’t be the first time RDNA5+ was mentioned by them.

According to them, RDNA5+ will make its debut, allegedly with AMD’s Zen7 CPU architecture, which is codenamed Grimlock. And yes, they’re referring to that Dinobots leader. Whether or not it will retain the “+” moniker in its name is another story altogether.

Getting back to the point (somewhat), the majority of AMD’s current mobile lineup is powered by RDNA3.5, which itself is an improved version of the RDNA3 graphics architecture that made its debut back in 2022 with the Radeon RX 7000 Series.

AMD’s most current GPU architecture is RDNA4, which powers the Radeon RX 9000 Series. And while the CPU and GPU maker hasn’t announced any plans to release an updated version of the GPU architecture, but it is improving its performance via optimisation and upscaling software, namely FSR4.1.

The rumour also tracks with an earlier report of AMD’s plans to reserve the RDNA5 architecture for “Premium Halo-Tiered” APUs, which was also a rumoured served up by Kepler_L2. So, in this case, RDNA5+ could be introduced to a wide range of Grimlock generation mobile processors, sometime within 2029.

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With that in mind, there is a possibility that RDNA5 or RDNA5+ could make an early exclusive appearance in the next-generation Sony PlayStation 6 (PS6) console, but again, this is a big “maybe”, and there’s no concrete proof of this.

Assuming that it is true, Sony would effectively become the first company to gain access to the GPU architecture, which in turn could give the company an edge in the gaming handheld market.

(Source: NeoGAF, Videocardz)