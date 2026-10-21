AMD has officially expanded the availability of its FidelityFX Super Resolution 4.1 (FSR4.1) across all available platform that support its products. More importantly, that list includes not just the Radeon 7000 and 9000 Series GPUs, but also the older Radeon 6000 Series GPUs.

RDNA2 Gets Some FSR4.1 Lovin’

The rollout took place in the wee hours of today; Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD, announced FSR 4.1. The rollout of the upscaling technology to the Radeon 6000 Series isn’t anything new, although the timeline is surprising; the red chipmaker initially said the technology would only roll out for the RDNA2 GPUs by 2027 at the earliest.

It should be noted that AMD rolled out FSR 4.1 upscaling for both RDNA3 and RDNA4 GPUs back in June, so again, this isn’t anything new.

FSR 4.1 For Strix Halo, Gorgon Halo, and Z2 Series

Some of the devices and product segments that stand to benefit the most from FSR4.1 upscaling are the Strix Halo, Gorgon Halo, and the Ryzen Z2 Series APUs. For the first two, that includes the Ryzen AI Max+ processors, as well as Ryzen AI 9 APUs. Off the top of our heads, that list includes ASUS’ current ROG Flow Z13, the TUF Gaming A14, and the latest iteration of AMD-powered Zenbook S Series laptops, among other models.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the FSR4.1 upscaling technology, however, would be gaming handhelds running on AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme and Z2A APUs. For the former, we’re looking at the ROG Xbox Ally X and Legion Go 2, while the latter would be the Xbox Ally.

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AMD says that it developed a new “highly efficient ML Model” specifically built for this class of hardware. By comparison to the previous version, it’s less than half the size of the original INT8 model.

You can download the new drivers as the Adrenalin Edition 26.10.1 drivers via AMD’s resource page. At the time of writing, AMD says that FSR4.1 is already available across more than 400 games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

(Source: AMD [1] [2])