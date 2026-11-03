Lenovo has officially released the latest additions to its tablet lineup in Malaysia. Among the devices are the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and the Yoga Tab Gen 2. In addition to these, the company announced new members in the Idea Tab, Lenovo Tab, and Legion series. Across the lineup, the tablets offer features aimed at meeting users’ everyday needs, be it creativity, productivity, learning, and entertainment.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 And Yoga Tab Gen 2

Initially unveiled during IFA 2026, the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and Yoga Tab Gen 2 pair with the Tab Pen Pro 2 and keyboard accessories, allowing them to switch between pen-first creativity and desktop-like productivity. Beyond that, both models promise portability with sleek and slim builds.

Starting with the fancier of the two, the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 sports a 13-inch 4K PureSight Pro display. This LTPS LCD screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. Also on board is a Harman Kardon audio system composed of six speakers, as well as dual microphones. Under the hood, the tablet boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16G of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The latter is expandable up to 2TB. Meanwhile, keeping the lights on is a 12,700mAh battery. For imaging, the device comes with a 13MP main camera and 2MP macro shooter on the rear, and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front.

On the other hand, the Yoga Tab Gen 2 features a smaller 11-inch 4K PureSight Pro display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. The tablet also comes with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and dual microphones. Internally, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. Memory and storage go up to 12GB and 512GB respectively. Similarly, there is the option to expand the latter up to 2TB. Furthermore, the tablet packs an 11,000mAh battery. For imaging, it sports a single 13MP lens on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front.

Related Article Lenovo Teases New Legion C700 Cloud Gaming Handheld

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

As the newest addition to the Idea Tab line, the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 serves as a premium study companion. According to the brand, it will be the first tablet to feature Lenovo Qira, bringing AI capabilities to support learning. It’s slim 6.2mm profile and 600g build allows for better portability. The device also comes with a 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro display with Dolby Vision with 600 nits of typical brightness. It also features a quad JBL speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos.

As for internals, it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, a 10,200mAh battery promises to keep the tablet powered all day, supporting AI features like the Smarter Reader, live transcription, and Smart AI Input. On the imaging end, the device sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front snapper.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 needs no introduction, as it has made quite a few appearances already this year. Regardless, the audio-focused tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and up to 800 nits of brightness. Of course, the highlight is its massive JBL 9-unit speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos. The device also features a Bluetooth mode that lets it function as a standalone speaker.

Under the hood, it equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it supports up to 2TB of expandable storage. Keeping the tablet powered is a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging. On the imaging end, it gets a 13MP lens on the back and an 8MP front shooter. Other notable features include a 360-degree rotating kickstand, which supports a wide range of positions.

Related Article Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50a Gen 6 Lands In Malaysia With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5

Finally, the Legion Tab serves as the compact gaming option and features an 8.8-inch 3K screen with a165Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of typical brightness. Internally, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Powering the device is a 9,000mAh battery with 68W charging. For heat management, the company has equipped the tablet with an updated vapour chamber that promises an up to 32% increase in dissipation efficiency. Finally, it comes with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie lens.

Pricing Details

All tablets are currently at Lenovo Exclusive Stores. The Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 has a starting price of RM3,999. Meanwhile, pricing for the Yoga Tab Gen 2 starts from RM2,899. As for the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, Tab Plus Gen 2, and Legion Tab, pricing starts from RM2,899, RM2,299, and RM3,399 respectively.