Following the launch of its new iPad mini last week, Apple may have up to three more iPad models lined up for an early 2027 debut. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is preparing refreshed versions of its base iPad, iPad Air, and flagship iPad Pro, with each model expected to receive several notable hardware upgrades.

To recap, the current-generation iPad and iPad Air were introduced in March 2025, while the latest iPad Pro arrived later that year in October. Their successors are expected to bring improvements ranging from faster chipsets and Apple Intelligence support to OLED displays and a new cooling system.

Base iPad To Get Apple Intelligence Support

Starting with the entry-level model, the next iPad will reportedly receive an upgrade to Apple’s A19 processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM. This would allow the tablet to support Apple Intelligence, which has so far been limited to more capable devices.

It is also expected to feature Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip and C1X modem. These additions would bring support for Wi-Fi 7 and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, alongside faster wireless speeds and improved power efficiency.

iPad Air May Finally Get An OLED Display

The next iPad Air could receive one of its most significant display upgrades yet, with Gurman reporting that Apple may equip it with an OLED panel. This would bring the mid-range tablet in line with the recently updated iPad mini, although the latter’s OLED implementation is not necessarily identical to what the Air will receive.

Beyond the display, the new iPad Air is also expected to receive the usual processor upgrade, though specific details about its chipset have not been revealed.

iPad Pro Could Get New Vapor Chamber Cooling

As for the flagship iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly preparing another processor upgrade following its recent transition to the M5 chip. While the next model could move to the M6, Gurman suggests that it may even feature a future M7 processor.

To accommodate the additional heat generated by the more powerful chipset, particularly during AI-related workloads, the upcoming tablet is also expected to feature a vapor chamber cooling system. This should help dissipate heat more effectively and maintain performance during demanding tasks.

(Source: Bloomberg)