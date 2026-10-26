Ahead of its scheduled “Pro and tell” event later this week, Apple has refreshed the iPad mini. This update brings a slew of upgrades, some of which were already detailed in prior leaks. Touted as the tech giant’s most versatile and capable iPad mini thus far, this 8th-generation model sports a thin and lightweight body measuring 5.4mm and weighing either 255g or 263g depending on the variant. It also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The tablet sports a bigger 8.5-inch OLED screen, thanks to the 24% slimmer bezels. This Super Retina XDR display offers a 2,316 x 1,512 pixel resolution, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, as well as support for the P3 wide colour gamut. Apple is also offering both standard glass and nano-texture options, though the latter is only available for the 256GB and 512GB models.

Under the hood, the device packs the A20 Pro chip, though it’s not the same processor for each variant. As detailed on the store page, the models equipped with 128GB and 256GB storage get a version with a 5-core CPU. On the other hand, the 512GB variant comes with the same chip as the one on the iPhone 18 Pro models. Either way, the brand promises up to 4.5x faster AI performance compared to the previous generation, as well as a 2.7x increase in graphics performance. Multi-threaded performance is also reportedly up to 60% faster.

For connectivity, the new iPad mini features the N1 wireless networking chip, enabling WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Furthermore, the cellular model comes equipped with the C2 modem, supporting 5G connectivity. According to Apple, the device’s 18.9Wh battery can power up to ten hours of web surfing via WiFi.

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On the imaging end, the 12MP Center Stage front camera has been moved to the landscape edge of the tablet. Flipping the tablet around, you get a 12MP camera with Smart HDR 4 support. It can also record 4K footage at up to 60fps.

Other highlights of the tablet include what the brand is calling the Acoustic Display, which pairs specially designed woofers through the display for punchier bass and more volume. Meanwhile, custom tweeters are hidden under the screen for clearer highs. Finally, the tablet supports the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil Pro.

Pre-orders for the iPad mini will open on Thursday, 29 October 2026, with general sales beginning on 6 November 2026. The tablet will be available in midnight and starlight finishes, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations. Pricing starts from RM2,999 for the WiFi-only variants. As for the WiFi + cellular option, it gets a starting price of RM3,699. Alongside the tablets, the brand also released a new TechWoven Smart Folio, which is priced at RM349.

(Source: Apple [Newsroom])