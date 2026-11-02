The state of Sarawak is considering working with Russia in rocket and satellite launches, leveraging its location near the equator. Bernama cites state Premier Abang Johari Openg as saying that the idea was brought up by Russian ambassador to Malaysia, Naiyl Latypov, during a courtesy call last week.

According to the report, Abang Johari said Sarawak must capitalise on growing international interest in the state by implementing effective policies and ensuring clear development plans. “I mentioned that we require more engineers and are prepared to explore collaborations to develop a larger pool of professionals in the field”, he said, regarding the call.

Previously, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) shortlisted Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang as possible locations for a rocket launch pad. The Malaysian Space Agency had also previously said that it aimed for Malaysia to set up the first rocket launch pad in Southeast Asia by 2029. This would be in line with the National Space Policy 2030, making the country a strategic hub in the regional space industry.

With that in mind, Sabah had said that it has plans to establish Lahad Datu as a satellite or rocket launch centre for the region. Its Chief Minister Hajiji Noor said at the time that when it happens, it would attract astrophysicists to the district. That will, in turn, serve as a catalyst for its development. He also claimed at the time that while many states have lobbied to host the site, Lahad Datu was the most suitable location for the project.

Related Article Sarawak Officially Unveils Its First Locally Designed GaN Power Semiconductor Chip

Separately, Bernama also reported that Russia has plans to increase scholarships for Malaysian students to 60 next year, up from 40 this year and 20 previously. Ambassador Latypov said the proposed increase will coincide with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

(Source: Bernama [1], [2])