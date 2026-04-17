Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor has said that the state plans to establish Lahad Datu as a satellite or rocket launch centre for Southeast Asia. The minister hopes that the project will materialise within the next couple of years.

The Star quotes the minister as saying “in the next few years, if there are no obstacles, Lahad Datu will be the best location to serve as a satellite rocket launch centre for Southeast Asia”. When that happens, it would attract astrophysicists to the district. Which, in turn, will serve as a catalyst for its development. The minister also claims that although many states had lobbied to host the site, the district is the most suitable location for the project.

The Malaysian Space Agency was previously reported as saying that it aims for the country to establish Southeast Asia’s first rocket launch pad by 2029. This target lines up with the National Space Policy 2030, and will make Malaysia a strategic hub in the regional space industry. Cooperation for its development would continue through existing platforms with global space agencies, such as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the China National Space Administration. All of this will also naturally create new jobs and technology transfer opportunities.

Previously, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) shortlisted Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang as possible locations for a rocket launch pad. That being said, of the three states, only Pahang has so far been reported to have submitted a full feasibility study to MOSTI. Despite the claim by Sabah Chief Minister, the state has only submitted an interim report to the ministry.

(Source: The Star [1], [2], [3], NST)