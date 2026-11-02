Sony initially launched the Xperia 10 VIII back in August. Now, the brand has brought its newest midrange smartphone to Malaysia. Compared to its predecessor, the new model offers a few minor improvements, but otherwise retains most of the features and characteristics from the last generation.

In terms of design, one can say the device remains unchanged. It sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This panel does get a boost in brightness, with Sony claiming that it is 50% brighter compared to that of the Xperia 10 VII.

Aside from that, the speaker system has been upgraded. According to the company, revised tuning of the front stereo speakers offer an overall 15% increase in volume and 30% more powerful bass. The phone also maintains the horizontal camera bar, dedicated shutter button, as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, the handset packs the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset as its precursor. This gets paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Notably, the new model supports 6GB of virtual RAM. Once again, a microSD card slot allows for up to 2GB of storage expansion. Meanwhile, the phone’s 5,000mAh battery can keep it powered for up to two days on a single charge.

On the software side, the device runs on Android 16, with the brand promising four major OS upgrades and six years’ worth of security patches. It is worth pointing out that the Android 17 update is already rolling out globally.

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As for imaging, the phone is equipped with a 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony Exmor RS main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. This sensor is accompanied by a 13MP 1/3-inch ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Flipping the device to the front, you get an 8MP selfie snapper. Other highlights of the handset include quick access to frequently launched apps by tapping the power button twice.

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is priced at RM2,999 and comes in three finishes: Frozen White, Frosted Grey, and Misty Lilac. Those interested in purchasing the smartphone can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores.

In conjunction with the launch, the company is offering free gifts worth RM768 with each purchase, including the WH-CH730N headphones and a style cover with stand. This promotion will run until 30 November 2026.

(Source: Sony press release)