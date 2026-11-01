Rumours have it that Intel’s Core Ultra 4000 Series, also currently known as Nova Lake, and more specifically, a 28-core desktop model paired with DDR5-8000 RAM will be faster than the blue chipmaker’s current Arrow Lake flagship, the Core Ultra 9 285K, with DDR5-6400 RAM.

The rumour comes by way of the prominent hardware leakster, Haze, who posted their rumour on X. Specifically, they say that there are two 28-core Nova Lake-S configurations, with a performance uplift over the current desktop CPU generation between 16% and 33%.

To break it down further, Haze says that Nova Lake is expected to deliver as much as 8% raw single-threaded performance without bLLC, short for big last-level cache, and 17% with bLLC. There is also reference to Intel Advanced Performance Extensions (APX), which Haze says would boost that performance further. 15% performance improvement and 20% higher gaming performance, as per slides created by Intel, allegedly.

Internal documents procured by Videocardz seem to suggest that the standard Nova Lake-S 28-core CPU with 285W PL1 would be the one to deliver the aforementioned 16% gaming performance uplift, while the 28-core DS configuration with an operating TDP of 296W is the one that should hit up to 33% higher gaming performance. Again, this benchmark is unverified and stems from an independent source.

Intel Nova Lake claims: – Raw single-thread +8% (non-BLLC) / +17% (BLLC)

– APX ~15%, overall gaming ~20% according to the slides

– Intel APX doubles the general-purpose registers pic.twitter.com/2BsZtWqs7F — Haze (@Haze2K1) October 29, 2026

But more importantly, and as mentioned at the start, these performance metrics were obtained with the two 28-core Nova Lake-S running with DDR5-8000 RAM speeds, right out of the box. For comparison, Arrow Lake reference systems peak at DDR5-6400 XMP, meaning that Nova Lake is configured to run with faster memory configurations.

In any case, it’s best to take these details with a hint of doubt. As Videocardz points out, these internal performance estimates were obtained back in August, and as we near the end of the year, there is a chance that Intel could have revised them.

(Source: Videocardz, X)