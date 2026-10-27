A new leak, allegedly of the 24-core Intel Nova Lake-S desktop CPU, was recently discovered in the PassMark PerformanceTest 11.1. The allege Core Ultra 4000 Series processor was listed under the generic “Intel 0000) name, and was reportedly submitted all the way back in September this year.

One benchmark details that comes to light in the benchmark is its single-thread metrics, which achieved 5,210 points on PassMark PerformanceTest 11.1. As per Videocardz’s comparison, that is faster than the current Core Ultra 9 285K, which was recorded at 5,191 points, while its AMD rival, the Ryzen 9950X3D, scored 4,805 points.

It’s not an exponential leap, but it is technically 3% faster than the current flagship. And to say nothing of the Arrow Lake Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. In the multi-threaded test, the 24-core Nova Lake-S desktop CPU scored 61,509 points in the overall CPU Mark test, beating out the Core i9-14900K, which scored 58,074 points.

The emergence of a 24-core SKU marks the first time we’ve seen or heard of any metrics from the alleged SKU. Before this, the only potential Nova Lake-S units that we’ve covered are two: a monster-sized 52-core, and a slightly larger 28-core model. The 24-core model would make it the third model of a planned five CPU packages Intel reportedly intends to release at launch.

Besides the number of cores, Nova Lake-S will be based on the blue chipmaker’s 18A process, be the first desktop class models to ship out with Xe3 integrated graphics cores, a new LGA1954 socket, an new NPU 6 core, support for DDR5 memory speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, and a massive L2 and L3 combined cache of up to 144MB, designated as the big last-level cache, of bLLC. Additionally, the new P-Cores and E-Cores will be called Coyote Cove and Arctic Wolf, respectively.

(Source: Videocardz)