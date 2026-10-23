Samsung has launched a wide array of smartwatches over the past few years, but it has been some time since the company introduced a dedicated fitness tracker. However, if a recent leak is to be believed, a new model, allegedly called the Galaxy Fit4, could be on the way.

The information comes from Android Authority, which obtained 360-degree video renders of the device. Based on the footage, the Galaxy Fit4 looks very similar to the Galaxy Fit3, with the publication describing the two devices as almost “indistinguishable” from each other.

The leaked renders show an elongated rectangular display with rounded corners, a body with curved edges and a physical button on the right side. The fitness tracker also appears to come with a silicone strap featuring multiple adjustment holes and a standard buckle. Three colour options are shown in the footage: black, white and light blue.

As for its internals, earlier documentation reviewed by Android Authority suggests that the Galaxy Fit4 could feature a Goodix GH3036 optical sensor module for heart rate monitoring and other health-tracking functions. The device is also expected to support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), although these details have yet to be confirmed by Samsung.

Other specifications, including its battery capacity, display details and additional health-tracking features, remain unknown. Android Authority also expects the Galaxy Fit4 to retain the Galaxy Fit3’s launch price of US$60 (approximately RM244), though Samsung has yet to confirm its pricing.

Separately, the Galaxy Fit4 has appeared in Malaysia’s SIRIM certification database under the model number SM-R391. The listing indicates that the device received certification on 16 October 2026, with Samsung Malaysia Electronics listed as the applicant. While this suggests that the wearable is being prepared for the Malaysian market, it does not confirm its local launch date.

For now, Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Fit4 or reveal its full specifications, pricing and availability. As such, the details above should be treated as preliminary information until the company makes an official announcement.

(Source: Android Authority)