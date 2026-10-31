HMD has released the Nokia 2360 Flip, its latest feature phone. Designed primarily for the elderly and school children, the device focuses on safety tools and parental controls. Among its highlights are the Family Assist feature and a dedicated SOS button on the rear.

In terms of design, the device sports the classic clamshell build from the pre-smartphone era. It comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA main display, plus a smaller 1.77-inch QQVGA screen on the cover. Other than that, it gets a 3.5mm audio jack, volume-adjusting buttons on the side, as well as large keys for easier operation.

Now, before we get to the phone’s functions, there is one important detail to note. The device is constrained to 2G connectivity only, operating exclusively on GSM 900/1800 MHz networks. Although 2G networks have not been completely phased out in Malaysia, support remains limited, and not all telcos offer them.

With that out of the way, the Nokia 2360 Flip can be set up remotely via the aforementioned Family Assist feature. Basically, a family member can download the app on their smartphone and control certain functions via SMS. These include adding contacts, changing the volume, setting reminders, and other settings. Furthermore, they can set emergency contacts, which determines who will be notified in the event of an emergency. Speaking of which, pressing the SOS button for three seconds will call a predefined number and text up to five emergency contacts at the same time.

In addition to these tools, parents can enable School Mode to limit the device to its clock function and emergency calls only, helping to minimise distractions. They may also choose to block individual apps like games and the camera.

As for the device’s other features, it comes with a removable 1,450mAh battery that promises up to 27.5 hours of talk time, a QVGA rear camera with flash, 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage, and an FM radio.

In Malaysia, the Nokia Mobile Flagship Store is offering the Nokia 2360 Flip for RM207.90. Available colour options include Burgundy and Grey.

(Source: HMD)