The full implementation of the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system should be able to address the issue of toll evasion and even go to the extent of being able to identify motorists who commit the offence. Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Works, said.

Linggi stated that the Ministry of Works (KKR) will continuously monitor the toll systems nationwide for such offenders, and is doing so through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM). To that end, they will be depending on several concession companies and their toll payment technology based on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

At the same time, Linggi acknowledged that such evasions has long been an ongoing issue for years, even though they say that the number of cases involved is small. Some examples of toll evaders include drivers who tailgate right behind the car in front of them, they manage to slip through the boom gate before it is able to come back down. Look online and particularly on Reddit, and you’ll find videos of these offenders blatantly waiting for a car and their driver to exploit.

Perhaps the most hypocritical part of the entire scenario is how these offenders react when they’re called out or caught: they act as if they are the victims and blame the car they wanted to scam instead. The following videos from Reddit are just a couple of a handful of examples.

“Therefore, the implementation of the MLFF system at toll plaza lanes will also assist in obtaining information regarding individuals who commit toll evasion,” Linggi said. “This, in turn, facilitates the tracking of such offenders and enables claims to be made against them should they evade detection.”

The assurance of the government crackdown on fare evaders also comes a month after Touch ‘n Go announced that it would be expanding its Enhanced RFID network with 10 additional lanes across five highways by the end of this year.

(Source: Bernama)