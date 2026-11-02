Among the new products Apple launched this year is the AirPods 5, which, as you can tell by the name, is the fifth generation of its wireless earbuds. The new audio device replaces the AirPods 4, which launched back in 2024. Given the gap between the releases, one would expect some considerable changes, be it in terms of design or features.

Much like the candybar iPhones, however, the new audio device brings iterative upgrades. These improvements mainly come in the form of improved ANC, which promises a better listening experience. There are a few other tweaks here and there, though they aren’t particularly substantial.

What Am I Looking At?

In terms of design, the AirPods 5 look identical to their predecessor, which isn’t all too surprising. The brand seems to have settled on a certain look for the earbuds and isn’t particularly keen on deviating from that for now. The device comes with the same rigid “open-ear” build with a fixed shape. Basically, there are no silicone eartips to help with the fit or provide passive noise isolation. Beyond that, you get the same short, angled stems and a single white colourway. Similarly, the charging case sticks to the same formula. It’s compact, flat, and squarish, making it easy to stash in your pocket until needed. It also retains the capacitive button from last year’s model.

As with the previous iteration, the new version is equipped with the H2 chip and relies on Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It also comes in two flavours: your plain old AirPods 5, and the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case. The latter is the subject of this review, and it is the more expensive option. However, it doesn’t differ much from its more modest counterpart, which makes one wonder why Apple felt the need to release two variants in the first place. The good news is that ANC is no longer optional—it’s now available for both models. So, the Live Translation feature is also available by default.

Charging is mainly what sets the earbuds apart, with the regular model offering only wired charging via USB-C. On the other hand, the pricier variant includes wireless charging, which works with both the Apple Watch charger and Qi chargers. This variant also includes a few other perks, such as swipe volume controls on the stems, a longer battery life, and Find My support. There’s also a built-in speaker that makes noise for easier locating.

What’s Good About It?

For starters, the ANC is definitely the highlight of these buds. Considering the device doesn’t completely seal off your ear canals, the amount of noise it blocks out is impressive. The feature does a good job of silencing sounds like surrounding traffic. While it doesn’t completely deafen the cacophony of the LRT, it does reduce it to a more distant drone. I would argue that it’s good enough for the day-to-day commute, especially once you have some music playing.

On the flip side, the Transparency Mode isn’t exactly picky when it comes to amplifying surrounding noises. You also get an adaptive mode that switches between Noise Cancellation and Transparency based on your surroundings. I’ve found that it tends to favour the former, though that may say more about my environment than anything else.

Like its predecessor, the AirPods 5 comes with Conversation Awareness. When enabled, it detects when you’re talking to others and automatically lowers the volume. There is a bit of a delay between the moment you start speaking and the feature kicking in, but it is helpful for quick impromptu conversations. The buds also take some time to raise the volume again, but it’s hardly an inconvenience.

As for the audio quality, the device offers a more neutral sound right out of the box. I would say it seems almost flat, but there is a slight bias towards the lows. You get lots of bass, but not to the point of being overwhelming. Tracks like Nine Inch Nails’ “Where Is Everybody?” and Aesthetic Perfection’s “Arsenic On The Rocks” are adequately punchy, but not too dark.

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Meanwhile, the mids and highs are clear and detailed, albeit a bit subdued. Hozier’s “Eat Your Young” is lacking some of the brightness and sparkle. Of course, this is based on the default Recommended EQ setting. Apple offers a Custom option, where you can change the settings to your liking. Although it only lets you make basic adjustments, it does make a difference, particularly if you want the highs to be more prominent.

In terms of soundstaging, the AirPods 5 are no slouch. Each instrument in the classical versions of Cryoshell’s “Gravity Hurts” and “Creeping In My Soul” remains separate and distinct. The earbuds are also capable of reproducing the breathy vocals without making them sound too harsh.

Looking beyond just listening to music, the AirPods 5 are also excellent for calls. The device picks up your voice clearly and isolates it from background chatter with ease. It does have the tendency to cut out the beginning and end of whatever you’re saying, though.

What’s The Catch?

Since the new earbuds are using the same old design, the same old flaws still apply. Getting a good fit will largely depend on the shape of your ears, or more specifically the opening of the ear canal. And even if they do fit, they don’t really sit securely in one place. The slightest jostle would knock them right out, so they’re less ideal if you’re the more active sort.

Beyond that, the design is a sensory nightmare. The hard edges dig into your skin after a while, so it hurts to wear the buds for an extended period of time. Comfort should be a given, considering the device is supposed to go in your ears, and it falls short in this regard. Furthermore, the battery life is still quite lacking despite the upgrade. A single charge is inadequate to get you through a day of work.

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Should I Buy It?

If you’re switching from the ANC-less version of the AirPods 4, then the AirPods 5 is a worthwhile upgrade, especially when you factor in the price tag. The new buds get a starting price of RM599, which is the same as the previous generation. What’s more, the version with the wireless charging case is considerably cheaper than the ANC-enabled AirPods 4. That said, if you already have that particular model, then the new one isn’t as worthy of your attention.

Now, choosing between the two variants of the new earbuds may be the more important question. Once again, the fancier sibling gets you wireless charging and a few other extras, but you will be paying RM100 more. If you’re in no need of all the bells and whistles, then the base model will probably do just fine.