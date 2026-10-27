vivo has officially launched its X500 series in Malaysia, comprising the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The new flagship lineup focuses on photography and videography, with all three models featuring ZEISS camera systems and the company’s latest OriginOS 7 software.

Leading the range is the vivo X500 Pro Max, which features a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the X500 Pro offers a more compact flagship option, while the standard X500 combines a 50MP main camera with a 64MP telephoto shooter. All three models also feature IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, USB 3.2 and an infrared blaster.

vivo X500 Pro Max

The vivo X500 Pro Max is the highest-end model in the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K ZEISS Master Color Display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The panel supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, with vivo claiming global peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits across the series.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. It also packs a 7,800mAh battery, the largest ever fitted to an X Series device, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

For photography, the vivo X500 Pro Max features a triple-camera setup comprising a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP0 sensor, a 50MP ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera using Sony’s 1/1.28-inch LYTIA LYT910 sensor, and a 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. The main camera features 3-degree Gimbal-Grade Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), while the telephoto shooter supports CIPA 7.0 Professional Stabilisation.

For video recording, the phone supports up to 8K at 30fps, as well as 4K at 240fps for slow-motion footage. Meanwhile, on the front of the X500 Pro Max is a 50MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Camera using a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor for selfies and video calls.

vivo X500 Pro

The vivo X500 Pro offers many of its sibling’s imaging features in a smaller package, with a 6.36-inch ZEISS Master Color Display featuring a resolution of 2660 x 1216 pixels. Like the Pro Max, it supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and is powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

The phone comes with a 6,510mAh battery, supporting the same 90W wired and 40W wireless charging speeds as the rest of the lineup. Its smaller form factor makes it the more compact option for those who want flagship imaging capabilities without opting for a larger device.

The vivo X500 Pro also features a triple-camera system, consisting of a 50MP ZEISS TrueDynamic Main Camera with Sony’s 1/1.28-inch LYTIA LYT910 sensor, a 64MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera using a custom Sony LYTIA 610 sensor, and a 50MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. Both the main and telephoto cameras support OIS, with the former offering 1.5-degree Gimbal-Grade stabilisation.

The phone also supports up to 4K 240fps video recording, alongside other high-resolution video options. For selfies, the X500 Pro is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera using a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor.

vivo X500

The standard vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch ZEISS Master Color Display with a resolution of 2750 x 1260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset and comes with a 7,500mAh battery, alongside 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The standard vivo X500 features a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with a 72mm equivalent focal length and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The main and telephoto cameras support OIS, while the system also features ZEISS optics and T* lens coating.

For selfies, the phone comes with a 50MP front camera featuring a 20mm equivalent wide-angle lens and autofocus. Video recording is supported at up to 4K 120fps on the rear cameras, with 4K recording also available on the front camera at up to 60fps.

Pricing

In Malaysia, the vivo X500 starts from RM4,699 (RM4,249 pre-order promo), the X500 Pro from RM5,699 (RM5,249 promo) and the high-end Pro Max model from RM6,099 (RM5,649 promo). Meanwhile, the Pro Max model and Telephoto Kit bundle, which includes the 400mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, is going for RM7,998 (RM6,998 promo).

Pre-orders for the X500 Series are available now until 2 November 2026, with Early Bird bonuses including RM300 to RM1,000 rebates for selected models and a chance to win Jay Chou’s “Carnival II” World Tour 2027 concert tickets via lucky draw. Those interested can place their orders for the new phones via vivo Malaysia’s official website, as well as its stores on Shopee and Lazada.