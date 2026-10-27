Crunchyroll has announced that it is expanding access to its service for Malaysian viewers. Now, users can subscribe to the streaming service directly through the PlayStation Media Hub on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

At the moment, the company is only offering a single plan, namely the Mega Fan membership. Priced at RM14.90 per month, it provides complete access to the service’s anime library, which currently includes titles like Black Clover Season 2, Overgeared, and PSYREN. In addition to this, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience on supported devices, as well as offline downloads. Moreover, viewers can stream on up to four devices at a time. Subscribers can also access new episodes shortly after they air in Japan.

The benefits don’t end there, as they extend to gaming as well. Subscribers can access the Crunchyroll Game Vault, a collection of more than 100 anime-inspired mobile games. It should be noted that both the anime and game content availability may depend on the region, though.

Either way, those looking to subscribe to the service via their consoles must first download the Crunchyroll app from the PlayStation Store. Upon opening the app, they can either start a free trial or select the Mega Fan plan. Bear in mind that Sony needs to share the account information in order to set up the subscription. The user will also be required to link their Crunchyroll account. If they don’t already have one, an account will be created automatically. They will also be prompted to set a password, though this is only necessary if the user plans to stream on other devices.

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After completing the payment through the PlayStation store, the user can return to the app and start streaming. It is worth noting that if the user already has a subscription billed outside of PlayStation, they should cancel it first to avoid overlapping charges. Furthermore, switching plans via PlayStation is currently not possible, since only one tier is available. The platform may introduce other plans in the future, though. In the meantime, users can head over to the help page for further details.

(Source: Crunchyroll press release)