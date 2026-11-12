To the handful of PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers who use the service’s PC app, there’s some bad news. Sony is pulling the plug on the application next month, ending the ability to stream supported PlayStation games on Windows without owning a console.

As revealed at the very bottom of its latest PlayStation Plus Game Catalog announcement, the shutdown will take effect on 10 December 2026, following what Sony describes as low usage of the feature. More specifically, the company said fewer than 0.4% of eligible Premium members actually use the PC app, adding that discontinuing it would allow resources to be redirected towards features that appeal to more subscribers.

For those unfamiliar, launched back in 2016, the PlayStation Plus PC app allows Premium subscribers to stream a selection of PlayStation games directly from Sony’s servers. It was a rather niche offering to begin with, but it did provide PC gamers with a way to play supported PS3, PS4 and classic titles without having to fork out for a PlayStation console. Well, apparently, not enough of them cared to keep it around.

Granted, the library was never particularly extensive, but it was still a convenient option for those who wanted to try out PlayStation titles without investing in the company’s hardware. Now, with the app’s impending retirement, that option is going away entirely.

It’s worth noting that the shutdown only affects cloud streaming through the Windows application. PlayStation Plus memberships and their existing benefits on PS5 and PS4 consoles will remain unchanged, while cloud streaming will continue to be available through supported consoles and the PlayStation Portal.

Likewise, PS Remote Play is unaffected, meaning users can still stream games from their own PS4 or PS5 to a Windows PC. However, this is hardly a replacement for the discontinued service, as it naturally requires users to already own a compatible console.

Sony says it will directly notify affected subscribers ahead of the shutdown. In the meantime, those still relying on the PC app have until 10 December to make the most of it before another PlayStation feature bites the dust.

(Source: PlayStation [official blog])