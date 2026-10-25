In today’s world of the modding community, it is now being reported that some modders have successfully managed get their Steam Games on Windows to run natively on the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5). Not streaming to the console, mind you, but running games off it, directly

One modder, who goes by the handle v7dt1 on X, showed off footage of their Steam library booting and running within the UI of their PS5. They said that they had downloaded the game directly from the digital platform and executed it directly on the console.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing; the game they downloaded did crash, making it clear that there were still some edges that needed to be ironed out. Lots of edges, to be precise.

Another mod and project that has come into the spotlight is a project called Playden for PS5. The project went public earlier in the month, and essentially allows users to sign in to Steam, browse their libraries, download games, and then launch them directly on the console. In order to pull this off, it uses prospero-win, which is a port for Wine on PS5.

For more context, Playden for PS5 supports Direct3D version eight, all the way to version 11 using DXVK, while Direct3D 12 games use VKD3D-Proton. As per the project’s database, it can run games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hollow Knight, Cuphead, Portal 2, Dead Cells, and Deep Rock Galactic, all in what they call a playable state.

Related Article PS5 Emulation Gains Momentum As SharpEmu Runs Six Games At 60 FPS

Again, being able to run Steam games directly on the console isn’t without its own set of trade-offs. To state the most obvious point, you’re going to need to a PS5 that is jailbroken, as the mod wouldn’t be officially supported by Sony, for equally obvious reasons. For those that are willing to go the mile, you can find ther instructions and files necessary to get Playden for PS5 running on its Github repository.

(Source: Github [1] [2], Videocardz)