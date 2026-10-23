It’s being reported that one of the Zotac RTX 5090 cards that were reported stolen from the Sao Paolo International Airport in Brazil earlier this week has appeared in the country’s second-hand marketplace, OLXX. Oderço, the hardware distributor that fell victim to the theft, says that it identified the card via the serial number on the box.

The advertisement shows the RTX 5090 with an asking price of around US$6,400 (~RM26,138), roughly around full market price for a brand new card. Ironically, and given the discovery by Oderço, the card is likely to be untouched and only opened to provide proof that the product is legitimate.

To recap, two pallets filled with RTX 5090 GPUs had gone missing at the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. distributor, Oderço, valued the shipment at US$470,000 (~RM1.91 million), or roughly 70 cards.

New Details Of The Heist

Since going public with the information, some new information has come to light: security footage obtained by Jornal da Band allegedly shows two subcontracted forklift operators removing the two pallets from the warehouse on 21 September, with a third employee allegedly authorising the release of the cards through the airport’s internal system, where they were loaded on to a truck and then driven away.

We do not, and never will, condone the act of selling illicitly obtained or stolen goods. Having said that, competent thieves would know some of the steps to take when fencing stolen goods online — filing or masking the serial number, ensuring the deal is cash-only, those sorts of things. The only thing that the seller seemed to get right here, though, is that they posted the sale anonymously, and Brazilian authorities and Oderço apparently still have no clue as to who the person is or if they had any involvement in the suspected heist.

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That said, the seller has been mocked by Brazilians alike for trying to sell a stolen graphics card online and at near-full market price, with some saying in jest that they should be arrested for just being so stupid.

(Source: Videocardz, Jornal da Band, Gossip Do Game)