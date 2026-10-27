NVIDIA board partners have reportedly been unable to place any new orders for the company’s GB202 GPUs and 32GB GDDR7 memory packages. The development, if true, is new, given that the source of this information says that it was previously able to make backorders, something that NVIDIA had previously allowed during supply shortages.

The source of this report comes by way of Roman Hartung, otherwise known in the PC community as Der8auer, and one of the people behind Thermal Grizzly. According to Hartung, the board partner that spilled the news said that it had received no end-of-life (EOL) notification for the RTX 5090, in particular. This news runs concurrent with NVIDIA’s earlier statement that the GPU’s production had not been put on hold indefinitely, nor was it discontinued.

However, the manufacturer also said that they were no longer able to order the GB202 chips bundled with the 32GB GDDR7 memory, both components that are necessary for the production of the RTX 5090. Further, the manufacturer said that they don’t know if NVIDIA will reopen orders for said items in the future.

On another note, Hartung said that they had also contact a supplier of GPU cooling solutions, only to find out that two board partners had reduced their projected RTX 5090 cooler order for the first quarter of 2027, with no orders for same cooling systems for the second quarter of the same year.

We don’t presume to know what NVIDIA’s goals in cutting off preorders to board partners are, but it’s not a stretch of the imagination to believe that the ongoing AI boom has been nothing short of lucrative for the GPU brand that now dominates the majority of AI infrastructure markets. Sadly, and like everything else in life, there is always a trade-off, and in fueling the demand for AI, we gamers are the ones that are currently being left in the lurch.

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(Source: Der8auer via YouTube, HardwareLuxx)