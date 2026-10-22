While the Find X10 series was the main highlight of today’s launch, it wasn’t the only OPPO device to debut. As promised in our previous report, the company also officially launched its latest compact tablet, the aptly named OPPO Pad Mini.

In case you missed it, the Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels. The panel offers a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 144Hz, alongside a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. While the Chinese version is available in three storage configurations, the Malaysian variant comes with just one option, featuring 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Keeping the lights on is an 8,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging. On the software front, it runs OPPO’s ColorOS 16.0. For imaging, the Pad Mini sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The OPPO Pad Mini is now available for pre-order through the company’s official website at RM3,699. It comes in just one colour option, Lavender Purple, and will be available for purchase in stores from 30 October.

Those who pre-order the tablet before the aforementioned date are also entitled to several freebies and discounts. These include an RM200 rebate on their purchase, a free case, and an OPPO Pencil 3.